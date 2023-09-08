Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $833,000 Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 98.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,869 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,062,051 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 514 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2,861.1% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 533 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 285.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 714 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 329.5% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 859 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.04.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 459,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.99 per share, with a total value of $12,857,150.52. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 943,806 shares in the company, valued at $26,417,129.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 459,348 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.99 per share, with a total value of $12,857,150.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 943,806 shares in the company, valued at $26,417,129.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr acquired 1,735,988 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $5,728,760.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 24,411,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,559,494.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $61.38 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.77 and a 1-year high of $63.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.64 billion, a PE ratio of 47.95, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.86 and its 200-day moving average is $55.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.23. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 1021.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 51.56%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

