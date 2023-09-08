Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $920,000 Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 58.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 88.2% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 94.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $43.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.70. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.84 and a fifty-two week high of $45.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.03). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 95.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FNF shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

