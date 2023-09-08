Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Increases Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,573 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 211,979 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $21,030,000 after acquiring an additional 40,616 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 244,898 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $24,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares in the last quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.7% during the first quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,450 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,175,211 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $215,803,000 after purchasing an additional 92,669 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.42.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $69,546,516.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,360.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $121.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.48. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $138.49. The firm has a market cap of $145.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.10). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.91 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.65%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.