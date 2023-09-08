Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,498 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

LOW opened at $233.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $134.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.50 and a 1 year high of $237.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $227.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.47.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 43.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $252.00 to $282.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.66.

In other news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,368,562.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,600,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

