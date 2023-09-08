Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Increases Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,153,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,811,880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945,773 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,607,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,475,959,000 after acquiring an additional 316,266 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,994,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $955,894,000 after acquiring an additional 87,768 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,523,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $801,292,000 after acquiring an additional 875,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,712,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,579,000 after acquiring an additional 295,525 shares in the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTB has been the subject of several research reports. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.91.

Shares of MTB opened at $119.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.52 and its 200 day moving average is $127.72. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.36 and a fifty-two week high of $192.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.89. M&T Bank had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 30.81%.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,334 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $187,333.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,163.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $187,333.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,163.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total transaction of $136,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,621.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,876 shares of company stock valued at $7,819,234 over the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

