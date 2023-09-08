Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Invests $712,000 in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,752 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.07% of Ichor as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Ichor by 48.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ichor by 5.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ichor by 1.8% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 30,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Ichor by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Ichor by 4.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ICHR. B. Riley increased their price target on Ichor from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Ichor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet downgraded Ichor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com raised Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Ichor from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ichor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.83.

Ichor Price Performance

Ichor stock opened at $32.54 on Friday. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $39.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $953.42 million, a P/E ratio of 41.72 and a beta of 1.96.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Ichor had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $185.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ichor

In other news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 14,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $515,693.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 57,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,933.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ichor news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 14,965 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $515,693.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 57,485 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,933.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $2,942,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 93,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,448,639.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,552 shares of company stock valued at $3,478,017 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Profile

(Free Report)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

