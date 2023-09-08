Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Invests $712,000 in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,752 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.07% of Ichor as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Ichor by 48.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ichor by 5.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ichor by 1.8% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 30,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Ichor by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Ichor by 4.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ichor Price Performance

Ichor stock opened at $32.54 on Friday. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $39.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $953.42 million, a P/E ratio of 41.72 and a beta of 1.96.

Insider Activity at Ichor

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $185.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.03 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 2.11%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $2,942,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,448,639.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 14,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $515,693.90. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 57,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,933.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $2,942,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 93,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,448,639.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,552 shares of company stock valued at $3,478,017 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ICHR. TheStreet downgraded Ichor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Ichor from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com raised Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their target price on Ichor from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Ichor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ichor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.83.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

