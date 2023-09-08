Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Makes New $595,000 Investment in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter worth $22,069,567,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 165.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PPL in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PPL in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on PPL. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.14.

PPL Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $24.52 on Friday. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $23.47 and a 1 year high of $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.16 and its 200 day moving average is $27.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.79.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). PPL had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. PPL’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Featured Stories

