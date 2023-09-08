Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 46,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Envista by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,209,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,915 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Envista during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,880,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Envista by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,578,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,845,000 after buying an additional 702,627 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Envista by 2,656.3% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 705,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,845,000 after buying an additional 680,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Envista in the first quarter worth about $30,335,000.

Envista stock opened at $30.52 on Friday. Envista Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $30.07 and a twelve month high of $43.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.67 and its 200 day moving average is $35.42.

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $662.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.81 million. Envista had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Envista from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. TheStreet lowered Envista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

