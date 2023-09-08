Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 13.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 373.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 321.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Hamilton Lane in the 1st quarter valued at $805,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HLNE opened at $91.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 1.12. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a one year low of $55.81 and a one year high of $94.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $125.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.79 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 33.99%. Analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.17%.

In other news, insider Atul Varma sold 459 shares of Hamilton Lane stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.25, for a total transaction of $42,342.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,508.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

