Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 123 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1,308.3% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GPC shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $195.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.00.

Genuine Parts Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $151.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.60. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $145.30 and a fifty-two week high of $187.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.10. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

