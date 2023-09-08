Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 1,432 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Allstate by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $107.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $100.57 and a 12 month high of $142.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.77. The stock has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 0.57.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.83) by ($0.59). Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.76) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Allstate’s payout ratio is -34.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total value of $174,059.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALL shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Allstate from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Allstate from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.31.

Read Our Latest Report on Allstate

Allstate Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.