Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 215 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at $12,856,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth about $3,244,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Ignite Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 33,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International stock opened at $70.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $95.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.89.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 50.99%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDLZ. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.39.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

