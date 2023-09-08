Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 2,450 Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,535 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STNG. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,792,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 810.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 553,021 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,085,000 after buying an additional 492,296 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,348,000. Strategic Income Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,702,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,712,953 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $209,073,000 after buying an additional 410,632 shares in the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $95.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.43.

Shares of NYSE:STNG opened at $48.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 3.40, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.58 and its 200 day moving average is $50.62. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $64.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shipping company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $327.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.31 million. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 50.44% and a return on equity of 35.38%. Research analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is presently 6.97%.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 23, 2023, its fleet consisted of 113 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 39 LR2, 60 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 7.2 years.

