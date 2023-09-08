Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 83,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.11% of Cannae at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Cannae by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Cannae by 66.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Cannae by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 29,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cannae by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 89,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cannae by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Cannae from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

CNNE stock opened at $19.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.90 and a 200-day moving average of $19.78. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.35 and a fifty-two week high of $25.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $152.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.10 million. Cannae had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 0.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

