Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 32.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,057 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,222 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in EOG Resources by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 99,490 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $11,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,850 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in EOG Resources by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,289,588 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $377,085,000 after purchasing an additional 110,819 shares in the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on EOG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $154.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,796.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total value of $595,088.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,994,066.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,796.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of EOG stock opened at $131.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.39. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.52 and a fifty-two week high of $150.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.03.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 28.52%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. Equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 22.24%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Recommended Stories

