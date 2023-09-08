Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 27.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Allstate by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total value of $174,059.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
ALL opened at $107.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.77. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $100.57 and a 1 year high of $142.15. The stock has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 0.57.
Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.83) by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 14.69% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. Allstate’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.76) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently -34.40%.
The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.
