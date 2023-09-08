Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Reduces Stake in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 95.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361,429 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 114,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 49,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.79.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COLD opened at $33.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.48 and its 200 day moving average is $30.53. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.49 and a 52 week high of $33.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -209.52%.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 242 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

