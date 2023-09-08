Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Reduces Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 98.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623,654 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Citigroup by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE C opened at $40.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $79.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.57. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $53.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.79 and a 200-day moving average of $46.32.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.60%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. TheStreet downgraded Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.19.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

