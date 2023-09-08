Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth $564,881,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 124.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,193,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,718 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,412 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,201,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,585,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,649,000 after acquiring an additional 692,315 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE:DG opened at $123.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.30. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $123.31 and a twelve month high of $261.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $160.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.47.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $199.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.86.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Dollar General

About Dollar General

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.