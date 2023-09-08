Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 19.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $282,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 25.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,800,000 after buying an additional 18,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 11.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 8,189 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $1,193,956.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,174,691.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Marathon Petroleum news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 8,189 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $1,193,956.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,174,691.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 8,086 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total transaction of $1,189,854.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,036 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,547.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,188 shares of company stock worth $3,890,973. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of MPC stock opened at $150.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.98 and its 200 day moving average is $124.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.62. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $89.40 and a 12-month high of $151.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.60 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 36.33%. The company’s revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 10.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.93.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

