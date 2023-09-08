Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ECL. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 4.5% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Ecolab by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 2,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.9% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 7,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. TheStreet upgraded Ecolab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Ecolab from $163.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ecolab from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.86.

Ecolab Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:ECL opened at $181.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $184.17 and a 200 day moving average of $173.56. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.04 and a 52 week high of $191.41.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

Insider Activity

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $183.73 per share, with a total value of $119,424.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,994.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $629,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,581,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $183.73 per share, with a total value of $119,424.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,994.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,568 shares of company stock valued at $5,008,604. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.