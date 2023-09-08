Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 393 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $79.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.63. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $54.77 and a 12 month high of $94.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.84 and its 200 day moving average is $81.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.64. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 51.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.96%.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total transaction of $185,802.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,516,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MCHP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.18.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

