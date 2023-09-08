Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 470,814 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 98.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 470,814 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter worth $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on FIS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.70.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:FIS opened at $54.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.83. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.57 and a twelve month high of $93.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 12.54% and a negative net margin of 161.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently -5.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.82 per share, with a total value of $44,703.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,163.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $186,871.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,881.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 760 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.82 per share, with a total value of $44,703.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,743 shares in the company, valued at $220,163.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Stories

