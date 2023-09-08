Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 5,395 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,224 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,395 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,132,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,567,502,000 after buying an additional 1,116,821 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in 3M by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,855,421 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,299,514,000 after acquiring an additional 508,283 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in 3M by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,769,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,291,535,000 after acquiring an additional 825,223 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,344,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $982,157,000 after purchasing an additional 466,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of 3M by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,413,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,103,670,000 after acquiring an additional 44,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.45.

3M Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:MMM opened at $105.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. 3M has a 12-month low of $92.38 and a 12-month high of $133.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently -211.27%.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

