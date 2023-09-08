Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 768 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,372 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,603,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,362,000 after buying an additional 749,696 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $214,801,000. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $214,363,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 893,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,128,000 after buying an additional 538,493 shares in the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $365.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 14th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $380.00 to $365.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $348.00 to $341.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.92.

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

In related news, Director Barbara L. Brasier sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.89, for a total value of $455,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,172.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.77, for a total transaction of $3,784,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,671,875.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara L. Brasier sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.89, for a total transaction of $455,835.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,172.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,246 shares of company stock valued at $5,247,256. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $316.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $309.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.73. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $256.19 and a 12-month high of $374.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $5.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.60. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 35.87%. The company had revenue of $8.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Featured Articles

