Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 8,909 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 47.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,909 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of SO opened at $67.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $73.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.59 and a 200 day moving average of $69.82. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $80.32.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.17%. Southern’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total transaction of $352,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,266,024.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $1,452,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,164,616.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total value of $352,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,266,024.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,490 shares of company stock valued at $2,952,605. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their target price on Southern from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southern in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.44.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

