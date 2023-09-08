Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Takes Position in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 49,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Blue Bird at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLBD. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Blue Bird during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,977,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP raised its position in Blue Bird by 103.4% in the 4th quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,069,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,459,000 after buying an additional 543,972 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Blue Bird by 705.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 246,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 215,582 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Blue Bird by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,204,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,664,000 after buying an additional 92,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Blue Bird by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 200,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after buying an additional 68,778 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on BLBD. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Blue Bird from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet raised Blue Bird from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on Blue Bird in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Blue Bird in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Blue Bird in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.50 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Blue Bird currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

Blue Bird Stock Down 2.6 %

BLBD opened at $21.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.92. Blue Bird Co. has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $28.80.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $294.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.00 million. Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 2,698.15% and a negative net margin of 1.65%. Equities analysts anticipate that Blue Bird Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Blue Bird

In other news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 3,450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $69,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,237,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,750,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Blue Bird news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 3,450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $69,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,237,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,750,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 1,725,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $34,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,805,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,103,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

