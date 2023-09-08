Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Trims Stock Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Equitable by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equitable during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Equitable during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Equitable by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Equitable by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EQH. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.14.

Equitable Stock Performance

NYSE EQH opened at $27.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.79. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $21.89 and a one year high of $33.24.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

