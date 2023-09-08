Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Trims Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,205,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYY. Truist Financial cut their target price on Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.91.

Sysco Price Performance

SYY stock opened at $69.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.86. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $68.18 and a 52-week high of $87.41.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.95 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 133.27% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.64%.

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.