Express (NYSE:EXPR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($9.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($11.07) by $2.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $435.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.65 million. Express had a net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 106.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Express updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$34.00–$30.00 EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to -$7.50–$5.50 EPS.

Express Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE:EXPR opened at $8.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.56 million, a PE ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.82. Express has a 52 week low of $8.15 and a 52 week high of $42.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Get Express alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Express to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Express

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Express by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 15,297 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Express by 13,293.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 25,657 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Express during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

About Express

(Get Free Report)

Express, Inc operates as a fashion retail company that offers apparel and accessories in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company sells its products under the UpWest and Express brands for men and women through its retail and factory outlet stores; express.com, an online store; and Express mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.