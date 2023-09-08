Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 98.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 470,814 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

FIS stock opened at $54.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.59. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $48.57 and a one year high of $93.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a PE ratio of -1.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 12.54% and a negative net margin of 161.74%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is -5.23%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $186,871.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,881.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $186,871.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,881.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.82 per share, with a total value of $44,703.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,163.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.70.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

