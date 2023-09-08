Financial Comparison: ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) vs. Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFCW)

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Free Report) and Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFCW – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for ESS Tech and Tritium DCFC, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ESS Tech 0 1 2 0 2.67 Tritium DCFC 0 0 0 0 N/A

ESS Tech currently has a consensus price target of $3.26, suggesting a potential upside of 113.07%. Given ESS Tech’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ESS Tech is more favorable than Tritium DCFC.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ESS Tech -2,979.22% -76.05% -60.51% Tritium DCFC N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ESS Tech and Tritium DCFC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares ESS Tech and Tritium DCFC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ESS Tech $890,000.00 267.47 -$77.97 million ($0.66) -2.32 Tritium DCFC $101.47 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

Tritium DCFC has higher revenue and earnings than ESS Tech.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.2% of ESS Tech shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of ESS Tech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About ESS Tech

ESS Tech, Inc., an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

About Tritium DCFC

Tritium Pty Ltd. designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in the United States, Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company offers also offers CAN-Ethernet bridge products that allow to access from a PC application to the vehicle CAN bus. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Murarrie, Australia.

