Financial Review: Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU) versus Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) and Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Intuitive Surgical and Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intuitive Surgical 21.38% 12.41% 10.72% Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I N/A -17.33% 1.37%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Intuitive Surgical and Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intuitive Surgical $6.22 billion 16.79 $1.32 billion $3.99 74.49 Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I N/A N/A $19.23 million N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Intuitive Surgical has higher revenue and earnings than Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I.

82.9% of Intuitive Surgical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.3% of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Intuitive Surgical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Intuitive Surgical has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Intuitive Surgical and Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intuitive Surgical 0 5 15 0 2.75 Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I 0 0 0 0 N/A

Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus target price of $343.10, suggesting a potential upside of 15.44%. Given Intuitive Surgical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Intuitive Surgical is more favorable than Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I.

Summary

Intuitive Surgical beats Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung. It also provides a suite of stapling, energy, and core instrumentation for its surgical systems; progressive learning pathways to support the use of its technology; a complement of services to its customers, including support, installation, repair, and maintenance; and integrated digital capabilities providing connected offerings, streamlining performance for hospitals with program-enhancing insights. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of industrial applications. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I operates as a subsidiary of Anzu SPAC GP I LLC.

