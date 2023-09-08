FORA Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,934 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in MasTec in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in MasTec by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of MasTec by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTZ opened at $92.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.57. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.36 and a twelve month high of $123.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -578.00 and a beta of 1.43.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. MasTec had a positive return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Equities analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MTZ shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on MasTec from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of MasTec from $135.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Craig Hallum cut shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on MasTec from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.91.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

