FORA Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOT. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Samsara by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Samsara during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Samsara during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Samsara news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total transaction of $2,684,122.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 943,719 shares in the company, valued at $28,207,760.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Samsara news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total transaction of $2,684,122.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 943,719 shares in the company, valued at $28,207,760.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dominic Phillips sold 120,483 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $3,524,127.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,281,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,726,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,015,963 shares of company stock worth $55,150,840 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Samsara stock opened at $30.93 on Friday. Samsara Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $32.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Samsara from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Samsara from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Samsara from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Samsara from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Samsara from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

