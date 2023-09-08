FORA Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in UGI by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in UGI by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of UGI by 7.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after buying an additional 5,396 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 23.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 7,225 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in UGI by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 173,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,489,000 after purchasing an additional 11,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UGI opened at $24.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.18 and its 200 day moving average is $29.73. UGI Co. has a 12-month low of $22.44 and a 12-month high of $43.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.52%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UGI shares. TheStreet downgraded UGI from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of UGI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho decreased their target price on UGI from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered UGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

