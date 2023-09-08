FORA Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 122.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 67.2% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John N. Hill sold 4,390 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $188,287.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,119,175.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on EPC. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.29.

View Our Latest Report on Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:EPC opened at $38.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a one year low of $36.17 and a one year high of $46.13.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $650.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.45 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 5.19%. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edgewell Personal Care Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.