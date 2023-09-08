FORA Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 6,771 The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Simply Good Foods by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.64.

In other Simply Good Foods news, insider Jill M. Short sold 5,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total transaction of $202,009.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,239.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Brian K. Ratzan sold 300,000 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $11,334,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,372,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,635,203.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill M. Short sold 5,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total transaction of $202,009.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,188 shares in the company, valued at $1,239,239.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SMPL stock opened at $33.00 on Friday. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12-month low of $29.21 and a 12-month high of $40.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.86.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $324.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizzas, protein chips, and recipes, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

