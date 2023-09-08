FORA Capital LLC Buys New Position in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DRVN. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 2.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in Driven Brands by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 42,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Driven Brands by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 1.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 40,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Driven Brands by 7.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Driven Brands stock opened at $13.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.96. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.15 and a twelve month high of $35.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.26.

Driven Brands ( NASDAQ:DRVN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Driven Brands had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $606.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.38 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

DRVN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Driven Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $41.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Driven Brands from $40.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.22.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

