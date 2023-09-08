FORA Capital LLC Buys New Position in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOOR. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Masonite International by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 38.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International during the first quarter valued at about $235,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Masonite International by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Masonite International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on DOOR. Benchmark increased their price target on Masonite International from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Masonite International from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Masonite International from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Masonite International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Masonite International Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE DOOR opened at $98.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.42. Masonite International Co. has a 12 month low of $65.71 and a 12 month high of $109.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.64.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.21. Masonite International had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 24.81%. The firm had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Masonite International Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masonite International Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

