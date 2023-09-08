FORA Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in Rayonier by 246.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Rayonier in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Rayonier during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Rayonier by 57.8% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 2nd. 51job reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Rayonier in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Rayonier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Rayonier in a research note on Monday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

Rayonier Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:RYN opened at $29.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.26 and its 200 day moving average is $31.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.65 and a beta of 1.00. Rayonier Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.81 and a 52-week high of $37.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $208.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.18 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.55% and a net margin of 9.77%. Rayonier’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Rayonier Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 207.27%.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of June 30, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

