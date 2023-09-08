FORA Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRTV. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritiv during the first quarter worth about $566,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 17.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Veritiv by 1.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritiv during the first quarter worth approximately $992,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Veritiv in the 1st quarter valued at $788,000. 99.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VRTV opened at $168.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.17. Veritiv Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.50 and a fifty-two week high of $169.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Veritiv ( NYSE:VRTV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter. Veritiv had a return on equity of 37.30% and a net margin of 4.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Veritiv Co. will post 20.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Veritiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.35%.

A number of research analysts have commented on VRTV shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veritiv in a research note on Saturday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on Veritiv from $159.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, facility solutions, and print based products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Packaging, Facility Solutions, and Print segments. The Packaging segment provides packaging product materials within flexible, corrugated and fiber, ancillary packaging, rigid, and equipment categories.

