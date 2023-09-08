FORA Capital LLC Invests $242,000 in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,997 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 270.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on DSGX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.71.

The Descartes Systems Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $74.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.26 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.01. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.26 and a fifty-two week high of $82.02.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $143.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.95 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.