FORA Capital LLC Invests $286,000 in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 113.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 42,011 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 24.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 552,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,263,000 after acquiring an additional 103,322 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 0.4% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 834,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 0.4% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 54,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 60,779 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total transaction of $4,814,912.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,678,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,873,347.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 35,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.93, for a total transaction of $2,788,101.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,740,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,347,969.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 60,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total transaction of $4,814,912.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,678,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,873,347.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,959 shares of company stock valued at $8,719,609 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APO has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.79.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Shares of APO stock opened at $87.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.62 and a fifty-two week high of $88.88. The firm has a market cap of $49.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.52.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.06). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 109.78%. The company had revenue of $793.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.82 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Articles

