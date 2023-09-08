FORA Capital LLC Invests $309,000 in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,199,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,347,000 after purchasing an additional 48,222 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 9.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,992,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,540,000 after acquiring an additional 446,909 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 6.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,914,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,542,000 after acquiring an additional 111,339 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,604,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,339,000 after purchasing an additional 45,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,222,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,546,000 after purchasing an additional 175,942 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Cal-Maine Foods from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th.

Cal-Maine Foods Price Performance

CALM opened at $48.90 on Friday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.29 and a 12 month high of $65.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of -0.07.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $688.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.94 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 53.64% and a net margin of 24.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Cal-Maine Foods Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.45%.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

Further Reading

