FORA Capital LLC Lowers Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

FORA Capital LLC lessened its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 62.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,318 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,739,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,122,513,000 after buying an additional 159,101 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 312.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,079,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848,242 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,963,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,678,000 after purchasing an additional 43,441 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,900,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,169,000 after purchasing an additional 273,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,521,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,489,000 after purchasing an additional 247,271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $123.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

In related news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $93,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,224. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ralph W. Shrader sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total value of $12,056,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 811,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,785,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $93,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 199,144 shares of company stock worth $23,012,041. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE BAH opened at $112.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 51.00, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.61. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $87.99 and a 12 month high of $125.19.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 58.40%. Equities research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 85.07%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

