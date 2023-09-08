FORA Capital LLC Makes New $231,000 Investment in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Oceaneering International by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Oceaneering International by 4.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Oceaneering International by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Oceaneering International by 9.0% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 12,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Oceaneering International by 3.1% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 32,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oceaneering International Stock Performance

NYSE OII opened at $24.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88 and a beta of 2.85. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $25.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Insider Activity at Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $597.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.33 million. Oceaneering International had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Christopher J. Dyer sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total value of $103,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,601 shares in the company, valued at $270,795.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OII shares. StockNews.com cut Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Oceaneering International from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

