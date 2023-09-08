FORA Capital LLC Makes New $250,000 Investment in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spire by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Spire by 31.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Spire by 27.8% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spire by 3.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Spire from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Spire in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Spire from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Spire from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

Spire Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SR opened at $59.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.49. Spire Inc. has a one year low of $57.28 and a one year high of $75.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $418.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.86 million. Spire had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 9.05%. Spire’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Spire Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Spire Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Paul D. Koonce bought 5,000 shares of Spire stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.27 per share, for a total transaction of $296,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,350. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Spire news, Director Paul D. Koonce bought 5,000 shares of Spire stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.27 per share, with a total value of $296,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,350. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.70 per share, for a total transaction of $58,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 4,190 shares in the company, valued at $245,953. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Spire Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

Further Reading

