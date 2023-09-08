FORA Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,068 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Perion Network by 0.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,803,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,379,000 after acquiring an additional 14,868 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Perion Network by 4.5% during the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,704,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,981,000 after acquiring an additional 73,575 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Perion Network by 21.9% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,606,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,604,000 after acquiring an additional 289,154 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Perion Network by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,276,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,632,000 after acquiring an additional 48,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Perion Network by 522.0% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 698,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,640,000 after buying an additional 586,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

PERI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Perion Network in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Perion Network from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Perion Network from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

PERI opened at $34.33 on Friday. Perion Network Ltd. has a 12 month low of $18.81 and a 12 month high of $42.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.60.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $178.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.00 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 15.82%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Perion Network Ltd. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

